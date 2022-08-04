State offers up to $5,000 reward for tips to solve Quincy arson case

The fire broke out at a home at 98-100 Bigelow St. around 3 a.m. Sunday, and displaced about a dozen residents, officials said in a statement released by the state fire marshal’s office.

State and local officials are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that helps to solve a suspected case of arson at a Quincy boarding house.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey's office announced the reward on Thursday, four days after a boarding house at 98-100 Bigelow St. in Quincywent up in flames.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the state’s Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

“We’re asking anyone who has information on Sunday’s fire to share it with investigators,” Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan said in the statement. “Photos, video, or personal observations from the scene could be very helpful here. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish.”

Advertisement

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in the statement that no one was injured in the blaze.

“We’re deeply relieved that everyone made it out of the building safely,” Ostroskey said.

The address is listed as a boarding house on the city’s online assessor’s database, with an assessed value of $930,400.

Residents were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms, Quincy Fire Chief Joseph Jackson said.

“This fire was proof that working smoke alarms save lives,” Jackson in the statement. “An early-morning fire in a house full of people could have been a devastating tragedy. If not for the smoke alarms, these residents could have lost much more than their home. If you do one thing tonight, please check your smoke alarms and be sure they’re working properly.”

When the first crews arrived at the scene Sunday, the home was fully engulfed, police said on Twitter.

A white man, who had a beard and appears to be in his 30s, was seen acting suspiciously in the area, police said. He stands about six feet, one inches tall, with a medium build, the tweet said.

Advertisement

He was also wearing round glasses, a dark t-shirt, dark shorts, and a hat, police said. He may possibly have long hair.

The fire is being jointly investigated by the Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State fire marshal’s office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.