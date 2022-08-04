Two residents taken to hospital, 14 displaced in three-alarm fire in Chelsea

Two people were transported to the hospital and 14 residents were displaced when a three-alarm fire raced through a Chelsea apartment building early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

At 1:26 a.m., a fire was reported on the first floor of a three-story wood frame building at 5 John Street, Deputy Chief John Quatieri said in a phone interview. There were three residential units in the building, he said.

The blaze spread from the first floor to the second and third floors, as fire crews had difficulty gaining entry to the building due to the amount of debris piled in front of the doors, Quatieri said.