Two residents taken to hospital, 14 displaced in three-alarm fire in Chelsea

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated August 4, 2022, 46 minutes ago

Two people were transported to the hospital and 14 residents were displaced when a three-alarm fire raced through a Chelsea apartment building early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

At 1:26 a.m., a fire was reported on the first floor of a three-story wood frame building at 5 John Street, Deputy Chief John Quatieri said in a phone interview. There were three residential units in the building, he said.

The blaze spread from the first floor to the second and third floors, as fire crews had difficulty gaining entry to the building due to the amount of debris piled in front of the doors, Quatieri said.

As a result of the fire, 14 residents were displaced and two were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Quatieri said. No firefighters were injured, he added.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and left the scene around 7 a.m., Quatieri said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was the second fire reported in Chelsea this week.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

