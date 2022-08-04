US Attorney launches ‘End Hate Now’ hotline

In response to an uptick in neo-Nazi activity in Massachusetts, US Attorney Rachael Rollins on Wednesday launched the “End Hate Now” hotline, her office announced.

Residents who suspect white supremacist activity or any other form of hate crime can report it by calling 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669).

In recent weeks, Massachusetts has experienced a spate of white supremacist demonstrations, including an anti-LGBTQ+ demonstration outside a children’s drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain last month. Also in July, about 100 Patriot Front members marched through the city over the Independence Day weekend.