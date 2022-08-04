US Attorney launches ‘End Hate Now’ hotline

In response to an uptick in neo-Nazi activity in Massachusetts, US Attorney Rachael Rollins on Wednesday launched the “End Hate Now” hotline, her office announced.
Residents who suspect white supremacist activity or any other form of hate crime can report it by calling 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669).
In recent weeks, Massachusetts has experienced a spate of white supremacist demonstrations, including an anti-LGBTQ+ demonstration outside a children’s drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain last month. Also in July, about 100 Patriot Front members marched through the city over the Independence Day weekend.
“Protecting Massachusetts residents from violence and hate is the top priority of my administration,” Rollins said in a statement. “In Massachusetts, we have a long history of standing up to hate and intolerance. Today, we continue that honored tradition.”
Rollins also announced the leadership of a newly created criminal division known as the Civil Rights and Human Trafficking Unit. Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Riley will serve as the unit chair and will supervise a staff of three assistant US attorneys, Rollins said.
Riley is a former assistant district attorney in Suffolk County, where she served as the chief of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit. In that role, she prosecuted and supervised cases involving human trafficking and online exploitation of youth and adults, according to the statement.