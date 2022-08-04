Woman, two juveniles found dead in Northfield, N.H.; deaths considered suspicious

Authorities are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two juveniles in Northfield, N.H., state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Wednesday in a statement.

The brief statement, released Wednesday afternoon, said investigators were “responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths, an adult female and two juveniles, at a residence in Northfield, New Hampshire. Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

The statement didn’t identify the victims, say precisely where they were found, or describe the relationship, if any, between the woman and the two juveniles. None of the victims’ ages were specified.