Biden says Brittney Griner’s 9-year prison sentence in Russia ‘unacceptable’

By Justin Sink Bloomberg,Updated August 4, 2022, 45 minutes ago
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner looked through bars as she listened to the verdict standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Thursday.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Associated Press

President Joe Biden called basketball star Brittney Griner’s sentence of nine years by a Russian court “unacceptable” and said the White House would work tirelessly in pursuit of her release.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” Biden said. “It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner pleaded guilty on July 7, and her lawyers had asked for a lenient punishment.

The US has sought to broker a prisoner swap for the return of the WNBA star, as well as former US Marine Paul Whelan.

“My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the US had made a “substantial” offer to Russia for an exchange involving Griner and Whelan, who was convicted by a Moscow court in 2020 on espionage charges that he denies.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Russia had responded in “bad faith” with a proposed exchange.

“There was a counteroffer that was made, which we don’t see it as a serious counteroffer,” she said.

