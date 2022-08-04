Biden says Brittney Griner’s 9-year prison sentence in Russia ‘unacceptable’

President Joe Biden called basketball star Brittney Griner’s sentence of nine years by a Russian court “unacceptable” and said the White House would work tirelessly in pursuit of her release.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” Biden said. “It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner pleaded guilty on July 7, and her lawyers had asked for a lenient punishment.