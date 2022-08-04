A ballot measure that could mean billions in new revenue

Opponents of the Fair Share Amendment are trailing in the recent Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll (”Tax on high earners gets solid support in poll,” Business, July 28). Massachusetts taxpayers clearly get it — the very rich in our state pay a smaller share in taxes than the rest of us. That’s not right. Getting back on our feet after the COVID-19 pandemic is tough for families and small businesses alike. That’s why the Massachusetts Legislature delivered for small businesses, providing hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment aid. We also provided millions for skills development and workforce training for people needing better jobs. More needs to be done. The Fair Share Amendment will constitutionally guarantee almost $2 billion more each year for two of the business community’s most important priorities: better roads and transit and improved public education. Yet, as The Boston Globe has reported, opponents are targeting the Legislature in a desperate attempt to confuse voters. Only the very rich will pay more, and we will have billions of dollars in new revenue to build a better economy that’s fair for everyone.

Representative James O’Day