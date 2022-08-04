Christian Vázquez deserved better

Shame on Chaim Bloom and Red Sox management (”For all parties, it was an awkward day,” Sports, Aug. 2). I don’t pretend to understand all the whys and hows of the trade deadline, but I do understand the value of compassion, loyalty, and dignity. Christian Vázquez, someone who gave his heart, his knowledge, his loyalty and grit to a team for the last 8 years should have been treated better than to be walked off the field, glassy-eyed and bewildered. I guess I’m naive, but I’ll never understand the dispassion of the front office.

Karen Algus