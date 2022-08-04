fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Christian Vázquez deserved better

Updated August 4, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez plays against the Toronto Blue Jays during eighth inning MLB action at Fenway Park on July 24.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Shame on Chaim Bloom and Red Sox management (”For all parties, it was an awkward day,” Sports, Aug. 2). I don’t pretend to understand all the whys and hows of the trade deadline, but I do understand the value of compassion, loyalty, and dignity. Christian Vázquez, someone who gave his heart, his knowledge, his loyalty and grit to a team for the last 8 years should have been treated better than to be walked off the field, glassy-eyed and bewildered. I guess I’m naive, but I’ll never understand the dispassion of the front office.

Karen Algus

Sudbury

Globe Opinion