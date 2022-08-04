Judah Folkman and his words that mattered

In reporting on the story of the whiteboard at Boston Children’s Hospital (”A legacy that won’t be erased,” Page A1, July 29), The Boston Globe reminds us once again that words matter. Some years ago, I had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Judah Folkman whose words have stayed with me all these years. In talking about his pioneering work in cancer research, he was humble. Dr. Folkman commented that at Children’s Hospital, they explore the big ideas and hope to control the scourge of cancer. But, he said, we must be as attentive to the basics, for if we make a mistake on something as straightforward as an appendectomy, that is what parents and fellow doctors will remember for the rest of their lives. Judah Folkman is honored for his great work, but many who knew him live by his simple admonitions.

Geri Denterlein