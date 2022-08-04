Darwinzon Hernandez gives up four runs in seventh inning as Royals flatten Red Sox

Darwinzon Hernandez allowed four runs in the seventh inning to give the Royals a 7-3 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

If the bullpen wasn’t a topic, it should have been.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Red Sox held a team meeting before Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals. It was an opportunity for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to address the team regarding his strategy at the trade deadline.

At 53-54, the notion the Sox will regroup and make a run for the postseason is remote. That Hernandez was Alex Cora’s choice to start the seventh inning of a 3-3 game drove that point home.

With two lefthanded hitters due up, a lefthanded pitcher made sense. The choices were Hernandez or Austin Davis, who had thrown 71 pitches over three games the previous seven days.

Hernandez walked leadoff hitter Nick Lopez. Three consecutive hits followed including a three-run homer by Salvador Perez.

The Red Sox, who were held to six hits, were finished. New first baseman Eric Hosmer was 0 for 3 with a walk.

The Royals, who have the second-worst record in the American League at 42-64, had 11 hits.

The first inning was eventful.

The new-look Sox lineup was initially productive as Jaylin Davis drew a walk and went to third on double by Tommy Pham. They both scored when Rafael Devers singled to left field.

With two outs, new Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer worked a nine-pitch at-bat against lefthander Kris Bubic. It ended with a 102.5-mph line drive to center field that was caught at the wall by Michael A. Taylor.

Nick Pivetta didn’t need long to squander the 2-0 lead.

Kansas City left fielder MJ Melendez led off the bottom of the inning with a home run to center off a mislocated fastball.

Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a single to center. He stole second base, took third on a fly ball by Perez and scored on a fly ball off the bat of rookie Vinnie Pasquantino.

Pivetta left runners stranded in scoring position in the second and fourth innings. But not in the fifth.

No. 9 hitter Lopez drew a walk, stole second, and scored on a two-out, two-strike single to right field by Perez.

Pivetta located a slider off the plate but Perez extended his bat and drove the ball the other way for a 3-2 Kansas City lead.

Pivetta went five innings and allowed three runs. His earned run average was 3.23 on June 29. It has since climbed to 4.51. Pivetta’s last victory was on June 24.

Bubic went six innings, retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. Righthander Taylor Clarke started the ninth and got two outs before Christian Arroyo doubled down the line in left.

Kevin Plawecki’s single up the middle made it 3-3. Jarren Duran drew a walk to extend the inning but pinch hitter Alex Verdugo struck out looking at a borderline fastball.

The Sox turned to Hernandez with the game tied. Very quickly was not as the first five hitters he faced reached base. Witt had an RBI single before Perez slammed a home run into the left field corner.

The ball deflected off something close to the foul pole and stayed in play but was ruled a homer on the field and after a review. Cora was swiftly ejected when he came out to argue after the replay.

Hernandez, who was recalled from Triple A earlier in the day, has allowed nine earned runs over 4⅔ innings in five major league games this season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.