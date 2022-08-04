Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw leaves with back pain as Los Angeles sweeps Giants

Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts.

Kershaw appeared to feel discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.

Lefthander Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the Giants, 5-3, on Thursday in San Francisco to complete a four-game sweep.

Kershaw spent time on the injured list earlier this season due to inflammation in a pelvic joint. He was 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts coming into the day. Righthander Phil Bickford came on in relief.

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner homered for Los Angeles, which completed its first four-game sweep in San Francisco since 1977.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler was ejected by first base umpire Phil Cuzzi after the top of the sixth inning. San Francisco reliever Jarlin García struck out James Outman to end the inning and had words with Betts, who was on deck. Neither bench cleared, though there was shouting from both sides.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. Scully will be commemorated at various locations around Dodger Stadium as well.

Angels tie solo homer record but still lose

The Los Angeles Angels tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics, 8-7, in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS.

Ramon Laureano homered and drove in four runs, and Seth Brown had a two-run shot during a six-run third inning for AL-worst Oakland. Sean Murphy also drove in two runs for the Athletics, who took the final two games of the series and have won six of their last nine.

Going back to London

Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019.

The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB last played in London in 2019, when the New York Yankees swept a two-game set against the Red Sox in June at London Stadium. Those were also MLB’s first regular-season games played in Europe.

The 2023 London Series is part of an international slate that was approved in the March labor agreement between MLB and the players’ association. It also calls for London games in 2024 and 2026, the first France games in 2025, annual Mexico City games from 2023-26, an Asian opener in 2024 and a Tokyo opener in 2025.

Merrifield vaccinated, can play in Toronto

Whit Merrifield said he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.

Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.

Merrifield was among 10 players on the Royals who were unvaccinated last month, preventing them from making their trip to Toronto.

Phillies release SS Gregorius

The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregoriusas part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington.

Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and righthander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list.

Righthander Noah Syndergaard and center fielder Brandon Marsh reported to the team after they were acquired in a pair of trades on Tuesday.

Gregorius is batting .210 with a homer and 19 RBIs in 63 games this season. He agreed to a $14 million, one-year contract with Philadelphia in December 2019, and then hit .284 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in his first season with the Phillies.

He agreed to a $28 million, two-year contract with Philadelphia in January 2021.

Gregorius broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2012 and also played for Arizona and the New York Yankees before moving to Philadelphia. He is a .257 hitter with 134 homers and 530 RBIs in 11 years in the majors.

Segura had been sidelined by a broken right index finger. The two-time All-Star appeared in eight rehab games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 6 for 30 with six walks.

Mets catcher McCann comes of IL

James McCann was activated off the injured list and said he looked forward to contributing down the stretch for the New York Mets, who stood pat at catcher at the trade deadline.

The Mets’ catchers — McCann, Tomás Nido and Patrick Mazeika — have been solid defensively while working with a staff that had a 3.56 ERA heading into their game against Atlanta, the fifth-lowest mark in the majors.

But the catchers had combined for three homers and a .523 OPS at the plate.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday he thought there were times leading up to the deadline when he was close to swinging a deal for a catcher. But with Francisco Alvarez, the club’s top prospect, at Triple-A Syracuse, he felt comfortable with McCann and Nido continuing to man the position for the short-term.

Nootbaar lifts Cardinals over Cubs

Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, sending the host St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a split doubleheader. St. Louis trailed, 3-0, before rallying in the seventh against Marcus Stroman. Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers before Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on Nootbaar’s flyball to center … Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for the Colorado Rockies, who beat Juan Soto and the host San Diego Padres, 7-3, to avoid a five-game sweep. Soto did have a triple and double and scored one run.



