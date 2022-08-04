fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox at Royals | 8:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 107: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 4, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Nick Pivetta is 0-1 with an 8.68 ERA in two career starts against the Royals.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The Red Sox continue their road trip with a four-game series at Kansas City.

They should get a boost defensively, with first baseman Eric Hosmer joining the club for this weekend’s series. Hosmer, who played for the Royals from 2011-17 and helped Kansas City win the World Series in 2015, will make his first appearance at Kauffman Stadium since leaving as a free agent.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound Thursday night for the Sox.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

RED SOX (53-53): TBA

Advertisement

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.47 ERA)

ROYALS (41-64): TBA

Pitching: LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.45 ERA)

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Bubic: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Rafael Devers 0-3, J.D. Martinez 2-3, Alex Verdugo 1-3

Royals vs. Pivetta: Hunter Dozier 2-5, Nicky Lopez 2-4, Ryan O’Hearn 2-3, Salvador Perez 1-6, Michael A. Taylor 7-14

Stat of the day: Per the Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts is the 17th player to hit 150 home runs for the team, but only the 9th to do so before turning 30, joining Xander Bogaerts, Tony Conigliaro, Dwight Evans, Nomar Garciaparra, Rico Petrocelli, Jim Rice, Mo Vaughn, Ted Williams, and Carl Yastrzemski.

Notes: Pivetta is 0-1 with an 8.68 ERA in two career starts against the Royals. He’s lost his last three decisions, with his last victory coming on June 24. … Bubic is 1-1 with a 9.45 ERA in two appearances (one start) against the Red Sox.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video