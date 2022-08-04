Game 107: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

The Red Sox continue their road trip with a four-game series at Kansas City.

They should get a boost defensively, with first baseman Eric Hosmer joining the club for this weekend’s series. Hosmer, who played for the Royals from 2011-17 and helped Kansas City win the World Series in 2015, will make his first appearance at Kauffman Stadium since leaving as a free agent.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment.