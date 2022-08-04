Nicole Hazen, wife of former Red Sox GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45

PHOENIX — Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45.
She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. The team sent a statement confirming that Hazen died on Thursday.
“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community.”
Mike Hazen announced he was taking a partial leave of absence last year to help take care of his wife and family.
Mike Hazen, who grew up in Abington, spent more than a decade with the Red Sox. He eventually rose to general manager under Dave Dombrowski before leaving in October 2016 to take the Diamondbacks post.
Hazen, who played baseball at Princeton, took a job in the Cleveland front office after a brief minor-league career. He joined the Red Sox as director of player development in 2006, rising to overseeing the farm system and amateur scouting in 2011, then to assistant general manager in 2012. He was promoted to GM following Ben Cherington’s firing in September 2015.
Information from previous Globe stories was used in this report.