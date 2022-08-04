Pro Bowl WR Diontae Johnson and Steelers agree to three-year deal

The Steelers and the Pro Bowl wide receiver agreed to a three-year deal Thursday that runs through the 2024 season. The deal reportedly will pay Johnson more than $39 million over the next three years.

Johnson was entering the final season of the rookie deal he signed after being taken in the third round of the 2019 draft. The 26-year-old caught a career-best 107 passes for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Johnson skipped a portion of the team’s voluntary offseason program and while he arrived at training camp on time, he did not participate in 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 drills to protect his health.

Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday the team wanted to keep Johnson in the fold “for a long time.”

Instead, the Steelers and Johnson came to terms on a deal that offers both a little flexibility. It doesn't lock Pittsburgh into a long-term situation if Johnson regresses and gives Johnson a chance to really cash in during his prime if he outplays the deal.

In other news, the Broncos signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos’ leading receiver, Tim Patrick, was placed on the IR on Wednesday with a season-ending torn right ACL.