fb-pixel Skip to main content
revolution

Revolution add defender Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 4, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Christian Makoun celebrates a goal in a May Charlotte FC match.Nell Redmond/Associated Press

One day after trading midfielder Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas for allocation money, the Revolution acquired defender Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC in exchange for $400,000 in 2022 and 2023 allocation money.

Makoun, 22, has played 13 games this season, but recently lost his starting central defender spot with Charlotte. Makoun began his career with Zamora FC and played for Juventus’ junior teams in Italy in 2018-19.

“We are pleased to acquire Christian Makoun. He is a talented young defender and will add depth to our backline as we enter a crucial time in the regular season,” Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said in a press release.

Advertisement

The Revolution, who visit Orlando SC Saturday, are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, 2 points below the playoff line, with 12 games left in the season.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video