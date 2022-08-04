Revolution add defender Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC

One day after trading midfielder Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas for allocation money, the Revolution acquired defender Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC in exchange for $400,000 in 2022 and 2023 allocation money.
Makoun, 22, has played 13 games this season, but recently lost his starting central defender spot with Charlotte. Makoun began his career with Zamora FC and played for Juventus’ junior teams in Italy in 2018-19.
“We are pleased to acquire Christian Makoun. He is a talented young defender and will add depth to our backline as we enter a crucial time in the regular season,” Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said in a press release.
The Revolution, who visit Orlando SC Saturday, are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, 2 points below the playoff line, with 12 games left in the season.
