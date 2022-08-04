Revolution stay busy, will replace departed players

Tajouri-Shradi, who has scored twice in six appearances this season, will take a roster spot at $400,000 salary this year and a Targeted Allocation Money place next year. The Revolution, gearing up for a playoff run, now have four forwards — leading scorer Gustavo Bou (seven goals), Justin Rennicks, Giacomo Vrioni, and Tajouri-Shradi. Bou and Vrioni fill Designated Player roster slots and are expected to be in the starting lineup when the Revolution (6-7-9, 27 points) visit Orlando City SC Saturday.

The Revolution did not plan to lose offseason acquisitions Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Lletget for the final third of the season. But sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena is moving quickly to find replacements, and will announce on Friday the addition of forward/winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, acquired from Los Angeles FC, plus backup goalkeeper Clement Diop, according to a league source.

Tajouri-Shradi, 28, a member of the Libyan national team, started his career in Austria, then joined New York City FC in 2018, scoring 29 goals in 98 games before moving to LAFC this year. Tajouri-Shradi has spent most of his career playing as an outside midfielder, primarily on the right, and also filling in at striker. Tajouri-Shradi has converted three goals in eight games against the Revolution, scoring twice as a lone striker in his first appearance at Gillette Stadium in a 2-2 tie in 2018, and also making a penalty kick as NYC FC eliminated the Revolution in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year. Tajouri-Shradi, born in Bern, Switzerland, spent most of his career in Austria, winning the second Bundesliga title with SCR Altach in 2014 and gaining Europa League experience with FK Austria Vienna.

Altidore, who had been the Revolution’s top reserve forward, joined Puebla FC on loan last week, and Lletget, a starting winger, was traded to FC Dallas in exchange for allocation money Wednesday.

Arena confirmed in a Zoom call Thursday both Altidore and Lletget, US national team members who played for Arena earlier in their careers, had been seeking to leave the team.

“He was one of the more productive players we had,” Arena said of Lletget. “But I think the move was good for him, personally. I think it will help both of us in the end, so I think the world of Sebastian. I hate to see him leaving, but I think it’s a good opportunity for him.

“Jozy wanted to be somewhere where he had a chance to play more. And I think the move with Sebastian was both personal and soccer-wise, and I think him going in a new setting will help him. So, we certainly wish him the best.”

The Revolution also added central defender Christian Makoun in a deal with Charlotte FC this week. Diop, who played for Arena with the Los Angeles Galaxy, is expected to provide depth as the Revolution lost reserve goalkeeper Jacob Jackson to season-ending knee surgery.