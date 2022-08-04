fb-pixel Skip to main content
Minor League Baseball | Worcester 12, Durham 0

Three Worcester WooSox pitchers, including Michael Wacha, combine to no-hit Durham

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated August 4, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Michael Wacha was one of three pitchers who combined on the no-hitter.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Michael Wacha, Andrew Politi, and Chase Shugart combined to throw a no-hitter for the Worcester Red Sox Thursday night at Polar Park in Worcester.

It was the first no-hitter in WooSox history, with Wacha (4⅔ innings, eight strikeouts, one walk in a rehab start), Politi (2⅓ IP), and Shugart (2 IP) blanking the Durham Bulls in a 12-0 win.

