Most of Africa’s monkeypox cases are from household transmission

(Bloomberg) -- The rise of monkeypox cases in Africa, the only continent where the infectious disease is endemic, is coming from household transmission rather than primarily from men who have sex with men, according to the World Health Organization.

Only about 60% of the current cases in Africa are in men and the pattern of recent cases on the continent is different from elsewhere, Patrick Otim, WHO Africa’s health emergency officer, said in a briefing Thursday.

“It’s happened in households where people who are exposed to initial transmission from the wild, from the zoonotic, then pass it person-to-person,” he said.