Amazon to acquire iRobot in $1.7 billion deal as local robotics firm faces challenges

Shares of iRobot were up nearly 19 percent in pre-market trading Friday. The acquisition comes during challenging times for iRobot..

The technology giant will acquire iRobot for $61 per share, an all-cash deal values the company at about $1.7 billion, including iRobot’s debt. The companies announced the transaction Friday morning, and iRobot separately reported its second quarter financial results.

Amazon has agreed to acquire iRobot, the Bedford-based company that makes the Roomba vacuum and has helped cement the Boston area as a hub for robotics firms.

The company said Friday that it will undergo a series of restructuring efforts, which will include a lay off of about 140 employees, or 10 percent of its global workforce. IRobot will also shift some jobs to lower-cost regions and reduce its real estate footprint, among other steps.

Combined, these efforts are intended to save iRobot $5 million to $10 million this year and $30 million to $40 million in 2023. The company reported $1.6 billion in revenue in 2021, though revenue is down 18 percent in the first half of 2022, in part due to supply chain challenges.

Amazon’s presence in Massachusetts’ robotics industry has been growing since it acquired North Reading-based Kiva Systems for $775 million a decade ago, renaming it Amazon Robotics. Massachusetts has become a thriving location for robotics innovation, with more than 400 companies, according to MassRobotics, the local trade group.

The Boston Globe reported in 2015 that Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos has long had a close relationship with iRobot. For several years starting in 2004, Bezos served as a strategic adviser to the company and mentor to iRobot chief executive Colin Angle.

“He recognized early on that robots were a very disruptive game-changer,” Angle then told the Globe.

Angle, who cofounded the company in 1990, will remain CEO of iRobot after the acquisition, the companies said.

