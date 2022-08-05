Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud over ‘bot’ count

Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he claimed held back necessary information and misled his team about the true size of its user base.

The countersuit by the billionaire and Tesla CEO alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of a securities law in Texas, where Musk lives.

Musk’s counterclaims were unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court.