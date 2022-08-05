Right-to-Repair ruling delayed yet again

The state’s automotive right-to-repair law, already on hold for nearly two years, will remain in limbo awhile longer.

On Thursday, US District Judge Douglas Woodlockannounced that he will hold an additional hearing on the matter on Sept. 1. Woodlock provided no details about the reason for the hearing.

It’s the latest in a series of delays in resolving a lawsuit filed by the world’s leading automakers in late 2020. Earlier that year, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approved a law that would require all automakers selling new cars in Massachusetts to provide buyers with access to “telematic” data ― diagnostic information ― via a wireless connection. This would make it easier for consumers to get their cars fixed at independent auto repair shops, instead of manufacturer-approved dealerships.