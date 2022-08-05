Elderly N.H. woman killed in house fire likely sparked by lightning, officials say

A lightning strike likely sparked a fire at a home in Sandwich, N.H. that killed an elderly woman, New Hampshire fire officials said Friday.

Janet Brown, 84, was found dead inside her home at 247 Bennett St., where fire crews responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement by the N.H. Department of Safety.

The home was “well involved in fire” when crews arrived and Brown’s body was discovered by firefighters fighting the fire, the statement said.