Employee at Northampton VA Medical Center charged with possession of child pornography

An employee at the Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Northampton was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, officials said.
Kevin Divoll, 51, of Royalston, was ordered held without bail during his initial appearance in federal court in Springfield on Thursday, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. He is due back in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.
Divoll’s attorney and a spokeswoman for the VA Medical Center did not immediately respond to inquiries late Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors say that investigators identified the IP address of a device used to distribute child pornography through peer-to-peer communications and found it to be using the public wi-fi at the VA Medical Center in the Leeds section of Northampton.
Divoll was then identified as the owner of the device, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors did not say what job Divoll performs at the center.
Investigators searching Divoll’s home on Thursday found a laptop, a cellphone, and an external hard drive that all contained child pornography, including images of toddlers, the US attorney’s office said.
