Employee at Northampton VA Medical Center charged with possession of child pornography

An employee at the Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Northampton was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, officials said.

Kevin Divoll, 51, of Royalston, was ordered held without bail during his initial appearance in federal court in Springfield on Thursday, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. He is due back in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

Divoll’s attorney and a spokeswoman for the VA Medical Center did not immediately respond to inquiries late Friday afternoon.