Firefighter suffers heat-related injuries while fighting four-alarm house fire in Wakefield

One firefighter was transported to the hospital as crews extinguished a four-alarm fire at a Wakefield home on Friday, authorities said.

At 11:35 a.m., Wakefield firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 26 Eastern Ave., and upon arrival, saw flames coming from the house, according to a statement from Wakefield Fire.

The flames extended through the ceiling and walls of the house, the department said. Residents of the home were able to safely escape when the fire began.