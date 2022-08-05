Firefighter suffers heat-related injuries while fighting four-alarm house fire in Wakefield

One firefighter was transported to the hospital as crews extinguished a four-alarm fire at a Wakefield home on Friday, authorities said.
At 11:35 a.m., Wakefield firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 26 Eastern Ave., and upon arrival, saw flames coming from the house, according to a statement from Wakefield Fire.
The flames extended through the ceiling and walls of the house, the department said. Residents of the home were able to safely escape when the fire began.
Firefighters began an “aggressive attack” on the blaze, striking second, third, and fourth alarms to bring in additional aid, the department said. Firefighters from Reading, Stoneham, Melrose, North Reading, Lynnfield, Woburn, Winchester, and Wilmington responded to the scene.
Crews extinguished the fire by approximately 1:30 p.m., they added.
One Wakefield firefighter was taken to an area hospital with “heat-related injuries,” the department said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Wakefield Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, according to the statement.
