Former longtime WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died

Schwoegler, a top-rated forecaster and science reporter at the station for 33 years, died on Thursday, his family said in a post to his Facebook page . He had experienced aphasia in his later years , according to the post, which did not include Schwoegler’s age.

Schwoegler was part of the Eyewitness News team alongside anchors Jack Williams and Liz Walker, according to his profile in the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He left the station in 2001, the Globe reported at the time.

“He was a Naval veteran, a decorated author, a teacher, a phenomenal father and husband and also just one hell of a guy,” the Facebook post said.

The post was unsigned but appeared to have been posted from the account of his daughter, Dr. Melinda White, and it includes references to “my dad” throughout the text.

“My dad was the life of the party,” the post said. “He was loud, he loved a good prank and he had boundless energy. He took risks and didn’t fear failing or what people would think. He was insanely intelligent and had a tireless work ethic. He was a do-it-your-selfer who could actually get it done.”

The post also referenced Schwoegler’s experience with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate and can affect their both their speech and their ability to write and understand spoken and written language, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Although aphasia made it increasingly difficult to verbally communicate with him, his comprehension, boisterous laugh and larger than life personality remained intact, enabling him to live vibrantly up until the very end,” it said.

The Facebook post said Schwoegler was a devoted family man who was married to his wife for nearly 50 years and who loved spending time outdoors — skiing at Waterville Valley and boating on local lakes and coastal areas.

“He was fearless and took our family on incredible adventures whenever he could,” the post said. “He taught me to ride a bike and we went on countless biking and hiking excursions. He loved to swim. He was a talented speed skater and it drove him nuts when we called him a figure skater.”

Schwoegler was the first winner of the New England Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist, alongside numerous other accolades, and he helped devise school science curricula at Boston University. Across his long career he developed “an ability to simplify and teach complex technological issues to a broadcast audience and others,” according to the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Schwoegler’s family continued to learn from him to the end, according to the Facebook post.

“My dad taught me so many things throughout my life and that never stopped,” the post said. “When his memories faded and the future wasn’t a thought, he showed me how all we are really guaranteed is the present. And in his death, he showed me that passing away can be done with grace, beauty and bravery.”

