Heat, humidity continue in Mass.; chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for most of Massachusetts (east of the Berkshires to the Cape Cod Canal), Rhode Island (except for Block Island), and portions of northern Connecticut. The heat emergency that was declared in Boston will remain in effect until Sunday, officials said.

Forecasters tweeted that the heat index — which is what the temperature feels like outside — will top out between 95 and 100 degrees Friday afternoon, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially north and west of Interstate 95.

Another day of oppressive heat and humidity is upon us, and forecasters say it may be Tuesday or later before we get some relief from this seemingly endless stretch of hot and muggy weather.

The weather service said the greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Friday into Saturday. Heavy rainfall could be possible in some spots, while “many locations will remain dry,” the National Weather Service tweeted Friday morning.

In the Boston area it will be partly sunny and hot on Friday, with highs in the mid-90s (though the heat index will make it feel as hot as 100 degrees) and a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Forecasters put the chance of rain in the Boston area at 50 percent.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and humid in Boston, with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a chance of showers, forecasters said.

Saturday night in Boston will be humid with lows in the mid-70s, and Sunday will again be sunny and hot with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values Sunday could reach 102 degrees.

In Boston, 16 cooling centers continue to be open to residents at Centers for Youth & Families community centers through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat.

