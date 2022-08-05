Humpback whale entangled in fishing line in Boston Harbor

“As our whale watch vessel was going out this morning, they noticed a fishing line entanglement on the humpback whale in Boston Harbor,” Green said.

Sheila Green, a spokesperson for Boston Harbor City Cruises, said via email that people spotted the entangled creature in the morning.

A humpback whale was spotted entangled in a fishing line Friday in Boston Harbor, according to Boston Harbor City Cruises.

Rescuers may have to free the whale, she added.

“The naturalists onboard the New England Aquarium Whale Watch in partnership with Boston Harbor City Cruises, reported it to the Center for Coastal Studies Disentanglement team in Provincetown,” Green said. “Our team of naturalists will monitor this monofilament entanglement with photos and send to the CCS. If the gear ends up being more seriously entangled, and impedes the whale, they will come out an remove the gear. Only train[ed] professionals should attempt to remove gear.”

Green said such entanglements are common in areas with high recreational boater activity; on Thursday, Green said, some 70 recreational boats were spotted around the whale in the harbor.

“It is helpful, when people are fishing, and they see a whale nearby, that they pull their lines out of the water until the whale moves on from the area,” Green said. “It is very special to see such a majestic mammal in its natural habitat, but it is important to give the whale space to move freely.”

In April, a North Atlantic right whale that gave birth in December 2021 while entangled in rope was spotted with her calf in the waters off Cape Cod.

More recently, 56-year-old Joe Fabiano on Monday captured spellbinding video footage while out on his boat of a humpback whale splashing around Boston Harbor.

It wasn’t immediately clear if that was the same humpback whale that became entangled Friday.

Fabiano said earlier this week that he was out on the water with Paula Brogna, 55, after launching his boat from Winthrop around 5:15 a.m. Monday. They were waiting for the sun to come up, a time “when the fish get really active,” he said.

Not long into their fishing trip, Fabiano and Brogna heard something that sounded like “a big flipper hitting the water.” But when they looked around there was nothing there — and no boats were close by.

“But you could see the water was white from the splash, so we were like, ‘What was that?,’” said Fabiano. “Next thing you know, she goes, ‘Oh, my God. That’s a whale.’”

Fabiano, who had only ever seen seals or dolphins out on the water before, grabbed his phone and started recording.

This summer’s not the first time humpbacks have been spotted in Boston Harbor.

In 2016, the captain of a commuter boat traveling from Boston to Hingham saw a whale swimming just a quarter-mile off the tip of Castle Island. Two years later, several whales were captured on video while feeding in the area.

