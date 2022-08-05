fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lightning sparks fire in Southborough, injuries reported, official says

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated August 5, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A fire broke out at a home in Southborough after a lightning strike on Friday afternoon, and there are injuries reported, according to a fire department spokeswoman.

Stephanie Fontaine declined to disclose the number of people hurt or the nature of the injuries but said that “extra ambulances” had been called to the fire scene.

Fire crews responded to 20 Sears Road by 4:05 p.m. and were still “working the scene” as of 4:40 p.m., she said.

First responders were dealing with multiple strikes in town on Friday, she added.

No further details were immediately available.

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video