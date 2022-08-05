Lightning sparks fire in Southborough, injuries reported, official says

A fire broke out at a home in Southborough after a lightning strike on Friday afternoon, and there are injuries reported, according to a fire department spokeswoman.
Stephanie Fontaine declined to disclose the number of people hurt or the nature of the injuries but said that “extra ambulances” had been called to the fire scene.
Fire crews responded to 20 Sears Road by 4:05 p.m. and were still “working the scene” as of 4:40 p.m., she said.
First responders were dealing with multiple strikes in town on Friday, she added.
No further details were immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
