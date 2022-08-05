Mass. gas prices fall to $4.42 a gallon, down 63 cents since record high price in June, according to AAA

A week ago, on July 29, the average price was $4.48 a gallon in Massachusetts, AAA said. One month ago, on July 5, the average price was $4.85.

Gas prices in Massachusetts continued to drop Friday, with the average price for a gallon of regular gas falling to $4.42, according to data from AAA. That’s 63 cents a gallon less than the record high price of $5.05 a gallon in Massachusetts on June 12.

It’s getting a little cheaper to fill up your gas tank.

In the Boston metro area, Friday’s average price was $4.48 a gallon, down from the July 29 average of $4.54 and the July 5 average of $4.91 a gallon, AAA said. Boston’s prices continue to drop after a record high of $5.07 a gallon on June 13.

On Friday, Suffolk County’s average price dropped to $4.62 a gallon, Norfolk County was $4.48 a gallon, and Middlesex was $4.52.

Prices were lower in Essex and Worcester counties, where gas averaged $4.39 a gallon, according to AAA. On the Cape, Barnstable County averaged $4.53 a gallon, while Nantucket fell to $5.84. All were down from previous averages.

Other New England states have also seen gas prices fall. Connecticut’s average price on Friday was $4.30, dropping 68 cents from a June 14 record high of $4.98 a gallon, AAA said.

Rhode Island’s average price on Friday was $4.36, down 66 cents a gallon from a June 13 record high of $5.02.

New Hampshire’s average price was $4.28, off 51 cents from the record high of $4.79 on June 13.

Vermont’s average price on Friday was $4.46, sliding 60 cents a gallon from its record high of $5.06 on June 14.

On Friday, Maine’s average price came in at $4.52 a gallon, dropping 57 cents from a June 16 record high of $5.09.

The national average on Friday was $4.11, with the highest recorded average being $5.02 on June 14, AAA said. The price has dropped 91 cents since the record high.





