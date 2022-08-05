N.H. officials investigate unrelated deaths of woman, man in Nashua

New Hampshire authorities are investigating two unrelated suspicious deaths in Nashua and have arrested a teenager on a murder charge in one of the killings, officials said Friday.
Nashua police were called to a business on Amherst Street about 11:25 a.m. for a reported shooting and found Lee Knoetig, 53, lying on the ground, unresponsive, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke.
Knoetig was pronounced dead at the scene, and 19-year-old Alexander Wheeler of Nashua was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Knoetig, according to the statement. Wheeler is expected to be in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Monday.
Advertisement
Also Friday night, Formella and Rourke released a separate statement saying that officials were investigating the death of a woman at a Nashua home.
“Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” they said.
A spokesman for Formella said Friday that the deaths were unrelated.
“There is no connection. These are two separate incidents,” Michael S. Garrity, the spokesman, said in an e-mail.
No further information was immediately available.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.