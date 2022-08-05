N.H. officials investigate unrelated deaths of woman, man in Nashua

New Hampshire authorities are investigating two unrelated suspicious deaths in Nashua and have arrested a teenager on a murder charge in one of the killings, officials said Friday.

Nashua police were called to a business on Amherst Street about 11:25 a.m. for a reported shooting and found Lee Knoetig, 53, lying on the ground, unresponsive, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke.

Knoetig was pronounced dead at the scene, and 19-year-old Alexander Wheeler of Nashua was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Knoetig, according to the statement. Wheeler is expected to be in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Monday.