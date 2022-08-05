No arrests in fatal shootings of mother, two sons in N.H.

Sweeney and her two children all died from single gunshot wounds, prosecutors said, citing autopsy results from State Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval.

Kassandra R. Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin, and 1-year-old son Mason were all found dead at 56 Wethersfield Drive on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., according to Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Authorities insist there is no threat to the general public as they continue to investigate the homicides of a 25-year-old mother and her two young children in their Northfield, N.H. home this week.

“At this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public,” Formella’s office said.

A cousin of the slain woman has organized a GoFundMe page that collected nearly $21,000 in the past 24 hours to help Sean M. Sweeney,the victim’s husband, deal with funeral and living expenses. According to the GoFundMe, some of the money raised will also help Kassandra’s parents and sister with funeral expenses.

“My cousin, Kassandra, one of the most beautiful and genuine people you could ever meet, and her two beautiful baby boys were taken from us,” the cousin wrote. “Our family is beyond devastated.”

In a brief telephone conversation Friday, the relative said the family is not currently able to discuss Sweeney and her children.

“My family still trying to grieve and we just would like some privacy right now,” she said. “Thank you.”

No arrests have been made, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story.

















