‘Person of interest’ in homicides of retired Concord, N.H., couple still unknown, prosecutor says

The Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex around 2:22 p.m. on April 18 and took a walk that brought them to the Broken Ground Trails off Portsmouth Street. Their bodies were recovered on April 21 from a section of the trail network. Both had been shot multiple times.

Nearly three months since authorities first appealed for help identifying a “person of interest” in the double homicide of a Concord, N.H., couple , a top prosecutor said Friday investigators still do not know the name of the man who may have played a role in the deaths of Stephen and and Djeswende Reid.

The murders of the retired couple in a park heavily used by the public led to an intense — and still unresolved — homicide investigation. On May 17, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office released a sketch of a “person of interest” seen near the crime scene.

On Friday, while discussing the homicides of a mother and her two young sons in Northfield, N.H., Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey W. R. Ward said investigators have not been able to put a name to the face described to investigators in connection with the Concord murders.

“We’re still looking for and have not identified the individual depicted in the sketch and whose physical description that we’ve provided previously publicly,’' said Ward, chief of the Criminal Justice Bureau. “Sometimes memories come back to folks, and if they’ve seen anything suspicious or concerning in that area, in the area of those trails” the public is asked to contact investigators.

The “person of interest” was described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, who was approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was of medium build, had short brown hair and was clean-shaven. He was seen in the vicinity of the homicides while wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood), khaki-colored pants, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord (N.H.) Police or submit a anonymous tip to the Concord Regional Crimeline online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.

