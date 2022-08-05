Providence Diocese rescinds assignment of priest who made inappropriate comments to children

The Rev. Eric Silva was going to be the new assistant pastor at St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett, starting August 15. Silva had been on leave since February, after a principal at Immaculate Conception Catholic Regional School in Cranston barred him for asking students about their sexuality.

NARRAGANSETT — After days of protests, the Diocese of Providence has rescinded the controversial assignment of a priest who had been on leave for making inappropriate comments to children at two Catholic schools.

Bishop Thomas J. Tobin said this week that he thought it was time for Silva to get back to work. And, Silva had begun serving at St. Veronica Catholic Chapel in Narragansett last month. He introduced himself at a Mass on July 31 and spoke about starting his religious life at his parish at St. Mark’s in Cranston.

Advertisement

The sudden revelation about Silva’s assignment and past trouble — and Tobin’s refusal to answer questions about how the situation was handled — led to backlash in Narragansett.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

By midweek, Silva’s name was removed from the church bulletin. And on Friday, the diocese announced that Silva’s appointment as assistant pastor was rescinded.

The diocese said Bishop Tobin made the decision after written requests from Silva and the Rev. Marcel Taillon, pastor of St. Thomas More Parish.

The diocese said that Silva wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I realize my presence there will only hurt the parish and cause division amongst the good people of God.”

Silva will retain the priestly faculties of the Diocese of Providence, but will not be receiving a new assignment at the present time, according to the announcement.

The diocese made the announcement just a half-hour before a news conference outside its doorstep that was organized by former priest Robert M. Hoatson, president of Road to Recovery, Inc., a nonprofit charity that assists survivors of sexual abuse and their families, and Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents survivors of sexual abuse.

Advertisement

“I have represented clergy sexual abuse victims worldwide for decades,” Garabedian said in a statement. “To obtain the truth, Bishop Tobin has a moral responsibility to refer the actions of Fr. Eric Silva to the police for an investigation even though Bishop Tobin has rescinded the assignment of Fr. Eric Silva.”

Ryan Brophy of Narragansett, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, stands outside the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence on Friday, protesting the handling of priests accused of sexual abuse. Christina Brophy

Ryan Brophy, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse by a family friend, had held one-man protests outside St. Veronica for three days this week, standing with signs accusing the Roman Catholic Church of protecting pedophiles. Silva was going to be holding Mass just down the road from Brophy’s family ice cream shop, Brickley’s.

Brophy was on his way to the demonstration Friday when a Globe reporter told him Silva’s appointment had been rescinded. He took a sharp breath.

“This is just step one,” Brophy said. “We are coming after Tobin next.”

Brophy had been planning to demonstrate outside St. Veronica on Sunday and had made T-shirts for him and other protestors: “Real Fathers Protect Children.”

Brophy made these T-shirts to protest the Diocese of Providence handling of priests accused of abuse. Ryan Brophy

“The Catholic priests fall into one or two categories — they are pedophiles or they have knowledge of pedophiles and they say nothing,” Brophy said. “For the first time I’m able to channel the anger I had toward myself [as a survivor], and I can use it in a constructive way toward the people who deserve it.”

Advertisement

Brophy said the news made him want to “scream with joy, but it’s too early.”

“It’s a shame that people have to go through this much effort for the Catholic Church to make the right decision,” Brophy said. “They claim to hold the moral high ground, when they don’t do anything until they are held accountable by the people.”

Ann Hagan Webb, a psychologist who has spoken openly about being sexually abused as a child by late Monsignor Anthony DeAngelis, reacted to the news Silva’s assignment had been rescinded.

“The Catholic Church is a top-down organization, founded on blind obedience and the parishioners usually have no say,” Webb said. “And it think it is the bad attention of the press that did this, and the credit goes to Ryan Brophy and his courage to stand there all alone.”

But, Webb wondered: Where will the Diocese send Silva in a couple of months?

This story has been updated with photos.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.