As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire, firefighter says

By The Associated PressUpdated August 5, 2022, 29 minutes ago

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — As many as 10 people are dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims the family expected to eventually be found included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

The victims ranged in age from 6 to 70, authorities said. Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said, but roughly seven people remained unaccounted for Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

