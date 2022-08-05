If you build bike infrastructure, they will ride — safely

What the car-centric everywhere fail to realize is good bike infrastructure leads to less congestion for motor vehicles as more people choose to start riding once they see it is a safe option. Build it and they will come is a truism for whatever road choices the city ends up making.

Thank you for the two articles about improving bike infrastructure in Mattapan and Beacon Hill (” In Mattapan, bike lanes welcomed with half-open arms ,” Page A1, Aug. 3), “ Cyclists to Wu: Let’s get rolling on more bike lanes ,” Metro, Aug. 3). Worries about parking and fewer lanes for cars were cited as reasons to not develop bike infrastructure in both cases. The common theme of bike infrastructure detractors all revolves around the view the car is king when it comes to going anywhere.

Advertisement

So far it would appear that the Wu administration is biding its time in hopes that the politics of adding bike infrastructure gets easier. I’ve been riding a bike in Boston since I moved into the city in 1981 and frankly what we have today does little to make me feel safer than being totally on my own way back when.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The time is now for Mayor Michelle Wu to take the lead and get more aggressive at developing the bike infrastructure throughout the city. With our mass transportation offerings crumbling beneath us, providing more room for safe bike riding is needed more than ever before. Listening to bike skeptics only dooms us to more congestion and poorer air quality while crowding out other transportation options.

Phil Lindsay

Dorchester





Hey, Boston, more biking lanes in Paris make for a more enjoyable city

I have seen big improvements regarding cycling lanes in Boston over the years, but many biking lanes do remain dangerous. The worst ones are those between parked cars and the road, as often car drivers open their doors without looking and nearly hit me, while causing me to dangerously swerve into the road.

Advertisement

I am originally from France and studied in Paris. I was there a few weeks ago, and I was amazed at the improvements the city made regarding biking lanes: There are now biking lanes pretty much everywhere I visited, a lot of them secured, and a lot of cyclists. The result is that the city feels less polluted, less noisy, less crowded with cars and far more enjoyable. Of course local businesses and residents, and people who have to drive to Boston for work need to be taken into account, so more biking lanes should be accompanied by more public transportation and underground parking options. But I think that if Boston achieves that, it will make the city much more pleasant to live in.

Marine Krzisch

Cambridge





In addition to safe biking lanes, try safer cycling

In response to Alan Wright’s letter (”E-bikes lead the charge toward a cleaner, cheaper future,” Opinion, July 30) extolling the importance of legislation easing the path to more bikes and fewer cars, there are two points that are missing. One is to educate all bikers and travelers about the laws and how to respect them. How to bike safely? Be visible and predictable. And obey the laws.

Rozann Kraus

Cambridge