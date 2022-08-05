Home of the Week: A Cape property with its own lighthouse

Year built 1978

Square feet 2,417

Bedrooms 3

Baths 3 full

Taxes $12,587 (2022)

What’s the best thing about this house? The owner suite? Nah. The first-floor bedroom with sliders to the deck? Nope.

The lighthouse overlooking the harbor? Yep.

This three-bedroom contemporary with direct access to the sandy beach lining Hyannis Harbor comes with its own lighthouse, one with space for a nap and a half bath. It offers a great perch with 360-degree views.

The lighthouse offers 360-degree views. Peter Barrows Photography

But the 2,417-square-foot main house is a home by all definitions and located at the end of a road. The main entrance opens into the dining/kitchen area. The dining area is set against three windows with harbor views and has oak flooring and a chandelier with bulbs that mimic candles.

Advertisement

A peninsula of white cabinets with bronze hardware and granite counters separates the dining area from the kitchen. The flooring also serves as a visual separator: In the kitchen, oak planks are interlaced with green porcelain tile squares to gorgeous effect. Two casement windows sit above the sink, the appliances are stainless steel, and the backsplash is white subway tile.

The dining area is open to the kitchen and the living room. Peter Barrows Photography

The kitchen features an expansive peninsula topped with granite. Peter Barrows Photography

The oak flooring found in the dining room flows into the living room. First, there are great views of the harbor through the sliders, and those doors open up to a deck that runs the length of the house and wraps around it. Second, a loft hangs over the living room, forming the ceiling for about 75 percent of the space. Have you been on the lower deck of the USS Constitution? That’s what this space looks like but as a modern iteration: Beams crisscross a ceiling dotted with recessed lighting.

One can view the harbor from sliders in the living area. Peter Barrows Photography

The first-floor bedroom is off the living room. It has carpeting, a ceiling fan, and sliders to the deck. The full bath, also off the living room, features a single vanity with a synthetic countertop, ocean blue porcelain tile flooring, and a shower behind a glass door and glass blocks.

Advertisement

The home offers a first-floor bedroom. Peter Barrows Photography

The first-floor bath has a shower, a single vanity, and blue porcelain tile flooring. Peter Barrows Photography

A wooden stairway in the living room leads to the home’s upper level, where an office/seating area beckons first. The view of the harbor through a triplex of windows and a ship’s wheel-like window could prove distracting.

The stairs to the loft and second-floor bedrooms do not have an outside railing. Peter Barrows Photography

The loft-based office offers an ocean view. Peter Barrows Photography

The loft also has a ship's wheel window. Peter Barrows Photography

The primary suite is behind French doors. It accommodates a king-sized bed with more than enough room for a seating area. The suite is carpeted and has a ceiling fan and two closets. There’s a long transom window above the bed and a slider to a private deck with a view of the harbor and, in the distance, Lewis Bay.

The en-suite bath is through a wooden door that holds decorative glass with caming. Beyond that door is a bathroom with panache — or more precisely, piscine. The double vanity has white sinks lined with images of blue fish, the walls have tiles of fish swimming from one side of the room to the other, and the shower sports fish on blue tiles. The shower pan is a darker blue, but the flooring in the rest of the bathroom is white porcelain tile.

The primary bedroom comes with a private deck that has a view of the harbor. Peter Barrows Photography

The primary suite bath has a fish theme. Peter Barrows Photography

The home’s third bedroom is on the other side of the lofted office space. Like the owner suite, the bedroom has carpeting, a pair of closets, and a ceiling fan. Natural light comes through windows on two walls, a skylight, and a half-moon window.

Advertisement

The main bath has white porcelain tile on the floor and walls, a single white vanity, and a shower-bath combination. There is a skylight.

The home's third bedroom comes with a pair of closets, a ceiling fan, and a skylight. Peter Barrows Photography

The full bath on the second floor. Peter Barrows Photography

The home is in a flood zone, according to a FEMA map on the town website.

A look from inside the lighthouse:

The lighthouse has a small sink area. Peter Barrows Photography

The view of Hyannis Harbor from the lighthouse. Peter Barrows Photography

Keith Sexton of William Raveis Real Estate in Osterville is the listing agent.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Twitter @globehomes.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.