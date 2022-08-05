Clayton Kershaw goes back on injured list after hurting back in Thursday start

Kershaw, a nine-time All-Star, is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85⅓ innings. The 34-year-old was previously on the injured list this season with inflammation in a pelvic joint.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was warming up before the fifth inning of a victory over San Francisco on Thursday when he winced and pointed to the Dodgers’ dugout. He later walked off the field with a trainer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed lefthander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list, one day after he left a start with lower back pain.

The Dodgers will need to fill Kershaw’s spot in the rotation in the near future. Dustin May, who had Tommy John surgery last year, is trending toward a return soon. May has another rehab start Tuesday in Triple A.

Advertisement

Also Friday, the Dodgers activated utilityman Chris Taylor, who had missed a month with a fractured left foot. He’s batting .238 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Cincinnati’s Greene sits with shoulder injury

Cincinnati’s depleted pitching staff took another hit when rookie Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

The righty, who turns 23 on Saturday, seemed to be turning the corner in his young career over the last month, posting a 2.70 ERA his last four starts with 29 strikeouts and eight walks over 23⅓ innings.

He turned in a gem his last time out, holding the Marlins to just a hit while striking out eight without walking a batter over six scoreless innings. It was his third start this season striking out at least eight when allowing no more than one hit.

Contreras savors sticking with Chicago, hits winning HR

Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Justin Steele matched a career high with 10 strikeouts, and the Cubs beat the Marlins, 2-1, in Chicago.

Advertisement

The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer, waking up a sleepy crowd.

Contreras and Ian Happ got warm receptions in their first home game since Tuesday’s trade deadline passed with neither All-Star getting dealt. But there wasn’t much else to cheer until Contreras went deep: Chicago’s only hits to that point were singles by Nick Madrigal leading off the sixth and eighth. Happ also doubled in the eighth.

Steele went 4⅔ innings, allowing four hits and walking one while throwing 93 pitches. Rowan Wick (3-5) got the final four outs for the Cubs, who were coming off a doubleheader sweep at St. Louis.

Miami’s Edward Cabrera threw five hitless innings in his first start since June 12, but the Marlins still lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Anthony Rizzo pulled from Yankees’ lineup

Anthony Rizzo was a late scratch from the Yankees lineup in St. Louis with lower back tightness, where he had been due to bat third and play first base. Aaron Hicks was plugged into the No. 9 spot, with DJ LeMahieu shifting from second base to first among a slew of positional swaps . . . Fernando Tatis Jr., who has not played for San Diego this season, will begin a rehab assignment this weekend according to multiple reports. He is expected to play both shortstop and center field . . . Colorado claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers. Lamet was part of the package Milwaukee received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The Brewers announced two days later, due to “roster fit,” that they had designated Lamet for assignment. Lamet went 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but he had an 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Padres this season. The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries . . . Former big league slugger Derek Dietrich, on the roster of the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, has been suspended for 50 games for testing positive for a stimulant. He last appeared in the majors with Texas in 2020, and was one of five suspensions announced for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program. The other four were on either Summer League or Complex League teams. Thirty-three players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program, compared with six under the major league program.