Game 108: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

The four-game series resumes Friday, with Josh Winckowski taking the mound for the Sox.

The Red Sox didn’t get off to the start they were hoping for in Kansas City, dropping Thursday night’s opener to the Royals, 7-3 . First baseman Eric Hosmer went 0-for-3 with a walk in his Red Sox debut.

Lineups

RED SOX (53-54): TBA

Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (4-5, 5.00 ERA)

ROYALS (42-64): TBA

Pitching: RHP Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.41 ERA)

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Greinke: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-1, Rafael Devers 1-2, Eric Hosmer 8-32, J.D. Martinez 5-18, Reese McGuire 1-3, Tommy Pham 3-16, Kevin Plawecki 2-6, Yolmer Sánchez 0-7, Alex Verdugo 1-8

Advertisement

Royals vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Kansas City batters

Stat of the day: Red Sox have been outscored 13-4 since the trade deadline.

Notes: Winckowski is facing the Royals for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old rookie won his latest start, when he gave up two runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. … Greinke, who owns a 2-5 record and a 5.09 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Red Sox, has won his last three decisions at home. In his past four starts in Kansas City, Greinke has allowed just two runs in 22 innings.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.