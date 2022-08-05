Special practice for season ticket holders gives glimpse into who could make 53-man roster

Team Blue featured 38 players, including quarterback Mac Jones and other starters. Nearly all are considered locks to make the team.

In a non-competitive, half-speed scrimmage open to season-ticket holders and Foxborough residents, the Patriots divided their players into Team Blue and Team White, offering an early projection of the 53-man roster.

FOXBOROUGH — The most revealing part of the Patriots’ annual in-stadium practice Friday night was the construction of the rosters.

The full list: wide receivers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and DeVante Parker; wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery; cornerbacks Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Jalen Mills, and Terrance Mitchell; safeties Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty, and Adrian Phillips; running back Damien Harris; special teamers Cody Davis and Matthew Slater; tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith; linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, and Josh Uche; defensive linemen Henry Anderson, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, and Lawrence Guy; offensive linemen David Andrews, Trent Brown, James Ferentz, Michael Onwenu, Cole Strange, and Isaiah Wynn; quarterback Brian Hoyer; punter Jake Bailey; kicker Nick Folk; and long snapper Joe Cardona.

Adding in a trio of sidelined players — linebacker Matthew Judon, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and safety Jabrill Peppers — brings the number to 41.

Adding in the other active members of the 2022 draft class — wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, cornerback Jack Jones, running back Pierre Strong, quarterback Bailey Zappe, running back Kevin Harris, and defensive tackle Sam Roberts — brings the number to 47.

Rookie offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber remain on the non-football injury list, and running back James White is still on the physically unable to perform list, so they are not included in these calculations.

That would leave six open spots for the non-rookie members of Team White. Defensive back Justin Bethel, who played 79.3 percent of the team’s special teams snaps last season, should be another lock. The same goes for defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who suited up in white likely because he has been limited in practice.

Those vying for the remaining four spots include defensive backs Joshuah Bledsoe, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, and Joejuan Williams; running back J.J. Taylor; wide receiver Tre Nixon; tight end Devin Asiasi; linebackers Cameron McGrone, Harvey Langi, and Ronnie Perkins; offensive linemen Yasir Durant, Justin Herron, and Bill Murray; and defensive lineman Carl Davis Jr.

These numbers and groupings are, of course, fluid. Ferentz, a member of Team Blue, spent most of last season on the practice squad.

Clubs are currently allowed to carry 90 players and will make a series of three cuts later this month to bring the number down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.