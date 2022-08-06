Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Bristol County: A dunlin at Allens Pond among a variety of other species there.

Among notable and probable nesting bird reports last week were sharp-shinned hawks and merlins at several widely scattered locations, and evening grosbeaks in Royalston. Equally unusual were a white ibis in Quincy and a lingering black-necked stilt at Nantucket.

Cape Cod: 250 Cory’s shearwaters, 75 roseate terns, a black tern, and three razorbills at Race Point in Provincetown, a black-headed gull at Quivett Creek in Brewster, two ruddy ducks, a pied-billed grebe, and a black skimmer at South Monomoy, two western sandpipers at Minimoy Island off Chatham and another at High Head in Truro, single little blue herons at Bells Neck in Harwich, Santuit Pond in Mashpee, and South Monomoy, a northern shoveler at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, and a blue grosbeak at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth.

Essex County: An American avocet at Plum Island along with two yellow-crowned night-herons and a merlin. Two yellow-crowned night-herons were also seen at Perkins Park in Newburyport, and at Sally Milligan Park in Beverly two orchard orioles were observed. At Cape Ann a red-necked grebe was seen in Gloucester, a harlequin duck at the Dry Salvages off Rockport, and eight red-necked phalaropes and an out of season black-legged kittiwake were seen at Andrews Point in Rockport.

Advertisement

Franklin County: Two sandhill cranes in Ashfield, three red crossbills on the Prescott Peninsula at Quabbin Reservoir.

Hampden County: A ruddy turnstone at the Longmeadow Flats.

Hampshire County: A small numbers of red crossbills in Williamsburg and near Knights Pond in Belchertown, two marsh wrens at Great Pond in Hatfield, a sharp-shinned hawk in Pelham, and an orchard oriole and two blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: A yellow-crowned night-heron at Felix Neck Sanctuary and an orchard oriole in Chilmark.

Advertisement

Middlesex County: An American bittern at the Horn Pond Recreation Area in Woburn, a Caspian tern at Crystal Lake in Wakefield, three glossy ibises and a sharp-shinned hawk at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, five glossy ibises over Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, and a grasshopper sparrow at the Nissitissit Wildlife Management Area in Pepperell.

Nantucket: A black-necked stilt at Pocomo Meadow, two yellow-crowned night-herons and a merlin at Eel Point, and a bald eagle at Tuckernuck.

Norfolk County: A white ibis at Sailors Home Pond on Rice Road in Quincy, and single merlins at Franklin Park and the Broad Meadows Marshes in Quincy.

Plymouth County: Three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson along with a single American bittern, two ring-necked ducks at Field Park in Brockton, a sharp-shinned hawk at Indian Brook Conservation Area in Plymouth, and two red crossbills at Myles Standish State Park in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: Two whimbrels at Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston, red-shouldered hawks at Millennium Park in West Roxbury and Franklin Park, a purple martin at Georges Island in Boston Harbor, and a red-breasted nuthatch at the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: Two little blue herons and a black-crowned night-heron at Sterling Peat in Sterling and another little blue at the Crane Swamp Conservation Area in Northborough, four sandhill cranes in Hardwick, a Bonaparte’s gull off the north dike at Wachusett Reservoir, three eastern whip-poor-wills calling on Pine Hill Road in Lancaster, three orchard orioles in Westborough, and six evening grosbeaks including two recently fledged young in Royalston.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.