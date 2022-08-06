Boston man, 22, killed in lightning strike in Wyoming

Members of the group performed CPR for more than an hour, but the student died at the scene, NOLS said in the statement.

The National Outdoor Leadership School said a group was camping in the Absaroka Mountains when a 22-year-old student was struck by lightning and went into cardiac arrest, according to a statement.

A South End native and Boston College High School graduate died Tuesday after he was struck by lightning while camping in Wyoming with an outdoor education group, according to the organization and an obituary.

The student’s family identified him as John “Jack” Murphy in an obituary , where they described him as a “wilderness enthusiast.”

“He was 22 years young, strong and handsome, with a compassionate and generous spirit that allowed him to connect with others,” the obituary said.

Another adult student was also injured, NOLS said. They were taken by a Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter to a hospital in Jackson, Wyoming, the statement said.

“This is a very sad day for NOLS, our students and our families,” NOLS President Terri Watson said in the statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family of our student who passed away on this course and are focused on supporting their family through this difficult process.”

Murphy grew up in the South End and graduated in 2018 from Boston College High School where he played rugby, his family said in the obituary. He attended the University of Colorado Boulder, his family said.

Murphy’s family said he grew up loving the outdoors and spent time hiking, skiing, and skating with his family and friends in Sunapee, N.H. He participated in wilderness camps as he grew older and went on a five-week backpacking expedition in Alaska with NOLS before his senior year of high school, his family said.

“This Alaska trip was a formative experience and one where he excelled as a chosen leader to others in the group,” the obituary said.

