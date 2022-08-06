City hosts second Open Streets Boston festival in Roxbury

The Open Streets Boston series is a summer pilot program that blocks off streets for neighborhood festivals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in June . The events are modeled after previous city-sponsored street closures, such as the annual Open Newbury Street, but are part of a separate city initiative to advance racial equity goals by hosting closures in communities with large populations of color.

The day of festivities was the second of the three such events launched this summer by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Cars were barred from Dudley Street to Warren Street in Roxbury Saturday to make way for Open Streets Boston, a day full of family-friendly events hosted by the city.

The first was on July 10 in Jamaica Plain with Centre Street closed down. The final one will be held Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue.

They’re part of efforts to reimagine transit in the city, amid increases in traffic and T-related frustrations, city officials have said.

On Saturday, pedestrians were welcome to come and experience the community by walking, rolling, and biking on Blue Hill Avenue without the hassle of traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city was planning to feature more than 60 art vendors, food trucks, and community resources.

The stretch of street was broken into three zones with activities for all including a pop-up bike lane, face painting, live music, live art painting, and yoga and fitness classes.

Community resource tables from organizations like Roxbury Main Streets, a community empowerment organizer, and Mass Department of Mental Health were also scheduled to be there.

Newbury Street hosted a similar open streets festival from 2016 to 2021, with a hiatus in 2020. The dates for 2022 have yet to be announced.

Globe correspondent Anjali Huynh contributed to this report.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.