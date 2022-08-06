N.H. investigators search area near Northfield home where mother, two sons were slain

Investigators have identified “all involved parties” and said there is no threat to the general public, according to the statement. They have not released further details.

Kassandra R. Sweeney and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, were found dead in their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Each had died from a single gunshot wound, according to the attorney general’s office.

New Hampshire police are searching Saturday near the Northfield home where a 25-year-old woman and her two young sons were found shot to death last week, according to officials.

Investigators had not made any arrests in the case as of late Saturday morning, said Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the attorney general, in an e-mail to the Globe.

Advertisement

New Hampshire State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be searching for evidence Saturday in the areas ofShaker, Tilton, and Laconia roads, as well as the ramp areas entering Route 93, the statement said.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time,” the statement said. “Officials ask that the public respect the privacy of residents in the area and stay off of properties in the search area and allow investigators to complete their work.”

The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the “ongoing investigative process,” said the statement said, which was released by Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly.

The Sweeney’s Wethersfield Drive home is located on a side street off Shaker Road, and is about 2 miles from the Route 93 offramps onto Laconia Road. Tilton Road connects Laconia Road with Shaker Road, and passes to the north of the Sweeneys’ home.

On Friday, Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey W.R. Ward said that Sweeney’s husband — Sean M. Sweeney, who is the father of the two boys — is cooperating with police and prosecutors.

Advertisement

“The father is somebody we have been in contact with, who has been very cooperative and helpful in this investigation,” Ward said. “Our victim witness advocate is working with him and his family and providing services. He’s obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes.”

Sweeney’s family has set up a GoFundMe fund-raiser to help with costs for memorial services and living expenses. In a message posted to the website, family members have asked for privacy.

John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.