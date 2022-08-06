Sharon crash victim identified

The man killed in a violent crash that closed sections of Interstate 95 for hours Thursday was identified as Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, of Mansfield, according to State Police.
He was driving a 2013 BMW 535xi, allegedly at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, when he hit a 2016 Subaru Impreza station wagon being driven by a 34-year-old Providence man and a 2012 Honda CRV being driven by a 70-year-old Foxborough woman, State Police said in a statement Friday.
The crash, which occurred around 7:45 p.m. near Exit 17, caused both of those vehicles to roll over, the statement said.
McGrath-Edlund was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead.
The Providence man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The Foxborough woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of potentially serious injuries, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
