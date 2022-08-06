Sharon crash victim identified

The man killed in a violent crash that closed sections of Interstate 95 for hours Thursday was identified as Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, of Mansfield, according to State Police.

He was driving a 2013 BMW 535xi, allegedly at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, when he hit a 2016 Subaru Impreza station wagon being driven by a 34-year-old Providence man and a 2012 Honda CRV being driven by a 70-year-old Foxborough woman, State Police said in a statement Friday.

The crash, which occurred around 7:45 p.m. near Exit 17, caused both of those vehicles to roll over, the statement said.