Both victims took themselves to different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. One man had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Kim Tavares.

Two men were stabbed overnight near 12 Shepherd Ave. in Roxbury, Boston police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, she said.

