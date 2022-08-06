The fault is not in our stars

In her column, Marcela García rightly asks, “Why isn’t the troubling status quo in Puerto Rico treated as an ongoing tragedy that belies America’s complicity?” (”Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny, and the island’s future,” Opinion, July 30).

When Congress passed the PROMESA law in 2016 to help Puerto Rico out of fiscal bankruptcy, the island’s non-voting congressional delegate could not vote on a bill that directly affected the lives of all island residents. As a US territory, this political disenfranchisement and Congress’ ability to treat Puerto Rico worse than it does the states is legal. For 50 years, the Popular Democratic Party in Puerto Rico and its mainland allies have been helping to keep the current “colonial” regime of territorial government alive. By denying that federal territorial rule is undemocratic, the PDP is depriving island residents of full equality, sovereignty, and dignity. So as Shakespeare wrote in “Julius Caesar,” “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars. But in ourselves...”