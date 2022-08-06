Game 109: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

After evening the series with the Royals with a win on Friday, the Red Sox can guarantee at least a split with another one on Saturday.
Nate Eovaldi is on the mound for Boston, trying to regain his rhythm after returning from the injured list. The righthander had a 3.16 ERA in 68 ⅓ innings before a stint on the shelf with back inflammation; that mark is 7.45 in the four starts since he was reactivated.
Lefty Daniel Lynch has the ball for the Royals, making his first start against the Sox after one of his best outings of the season. The second-year southpaw tossed 5 ⅓ shutout innings against the White Sox on Monday, striking out seven without a walk.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (54-54): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (5-3, 4.11 ERA)
ROYALS (42-65): TBA
Pitching: LHP Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.70 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Lynch: Has not faced any Boston batters
Royals vs. Eovaldi: Dozier 3-6, Lopez 3-6, O’Hearn 0-4, Perez 1-9, Rivero 0-3, Taylor 1-9
Stat of the day: Xander Bogaerts’s four-hit game on Friday was the 20th of his career, second among Sox shortstops behind Nomar Garciaparra (21).
Notes: Eovaldi has pitched at least six innings in eight starts this season, allowing three or fewer runs in seven of them. He has a combined 2.70 ERA in 14 of his 16 starts, with the only aberrations against Houston (six earned runs on May 17) and Toronto (nine runs on July 22) ... Eovaldi is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Royals ... Lynch has not pitched six full innings since his third start of the year ... The Sox enter the day in last place in the American League East at .500, two games back of the Orioles in fourth.
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.