Game 109: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

After evening the series with the Royals with a win on Friday, the Red Sox can guarantee at least a split with another one on Saturday.

Nate Eovaldi is on the mound for Boston, trying to regain his rhythm after returning from the injured list. The righthander had a 3.16 ERA in 68 ⅓ innings before a stint on the shelf with back inflammation; that mark is 7.45 in the four starts since he was reactivated.

Lefty Daniel Lynch has the ball for the Royals, making his first start against the Sox after one of his best outings of the season. The second-year southpaw tossed 5 ⅓ shutout innings against the White Sox on Monday, striking out seven without a walk.