Here’s how the Patriots’ rookies have fared at training camp

As of now, Strange will be starting at left guard alongside left tackle Trent Brown.

After the Patriots’ first week of padded practices at training camp, let’s check in with the 10 members of the 2022 draft class:

Strange already sounds like a seasoned Patriot, telling reporters he’s taking training camp rep by rep and keeping a short-sighted mind-set. Asked what he’s learned about himself, Strange said he doesn’t have much time for introspection. As part of his time away from the facility, he tries to envision himself performing well in run- and pass-blocking drills.

So, how’d he think the past week went?

“It was difficult, and there were things that I messed up, but I think there was a lot that I did well,” Strange said Thursday. “There’s a lot to work on, but I feel good about it, for sure.”

Brown called Strange “a good young fella,” who is “very athletic, willing to learn, [and] willing to do the extra work.” The offensive line certainly has its hands full this year, with a new coach, new positions for some, and a new scheme with no fullback.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, second round, 50th overall

Thornton impressed with some catches in practice this week, most notably when he tracked a deep, over-the-shoulder ball along the sideline against Jalen Mills.

“The pads didn’t slow him down,” Mills said Thursday. “But we all know he’s fast. I think the biggest thing I’ve seen from him as a rookie is he’s just not running go routes every single play. You see him working on his short-to-intermediate routes as well.”

The receiver room is quite crowded, with DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and Nelson Agholor, but Thornton is starting to show he can play. He’s also logged snaps as a gunner on punt returns.

“Just playing special teams is a big piece of being here with the Patriots,” Thornton said. “That’s the Patriot Way. If there’s a way for me to get on the field, I’m going to do what it takes.”

Cornerback Marcus Jones, third round, 85th overall

Jones joined Strange as one of two rookies on Team Blue during Friday’s in-stadium scrimmage, perhaps the strongest reflection to date of how the coaching staff views him.

There are multiple roles for Jones, as both a punt returner and a slot cornerback. His ability to play the slot could allow for Jonathan Jones to play more on the outside, as the Patriots figure out potential pairings on the perimeter.

Jones’s presence might put Myles Bryant further on the bubble, perhaps making him a practice squad candidate.

Cornerback Jack Jones, fourth round, 121st overall

Jones has had his moments during practice, breaking up passes in competitive team drills. He could be a factor in the ongoing tinkering of the secondary, with Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler ahead of him on the depth chart.

Running back Pierre Strong, fourth round, 127th overall

Strong is returning to full participation after being limited in practice. As long as James White remains on the physically unable to perform list, there will be an opening for Strong to earn some reps as a pass-catching back on third down. The Patriots have red-shirted rookie running backs in the past (see: White, Damien Harris, Shane Vereen).

Quarterback Bailey Zappe, fourth round, 137th overall

Zappe earned a heavy load of reps during Brian Hoyer’s recent absence. There is no competition at the quarterback position, but coach Bill Belichick said Zappe is “going in the right direction.”

“Every day is a learning day for him,” Belichick said Thursday. “He’s gotten better every day. Hopefully that will continue. But he’s been good to work with, he works hard, and he’s smart and has a good skill set.”

Running back Kevin Harris, sixth round, 183rd overall

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are the two lead backs, but it will be interesting to see how the Patriots handle their remaining roster spots at the position. White’s status and readiness will have ripple effects, but only two — or possibly one — among Strong, Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor will make the 53-man roster.

Defensive tackle Sam Roberts, sixth round, 200th overall

Roberts also will be vying for a roster spot, given the bodies ahead of him. The Patriots retained their key contributors — Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise Jr. — but Roberts could sneak in. LaBryan Ray, an undrafted rookie out of Alabama, is strong competition.

Offensive lineman Chasen Hines, sixth round, 210th overall

Hines has yet to participate because he is on the non-football injury list.

Offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, seventh round, 245th overall

Stueber also remains on the non-football injury list.

