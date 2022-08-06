fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Kyler Murray back on field for Cardinals after bout with COVID-19

By Associated PressUpdated August 6, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed nearly a week with COVID-19.Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to practice after missing nearly a week with COVID-19.

Murray was in full pads for Saturday's scrimmage in front of fans at State Farm Stadium. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray had experienced some mild symptoms but was able to attend meetings virtually during the quarterback's time away.

Kingsbury said Murray wanted to be on the field with his teammates.

It's been an eventful camp for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal just before practices started. He then dealt with the fallout after a strange addendum was discovered in the deal, which called for four hours of “independent study” during game weeks.

Advertisement

Murray passionately defended his work ethic a few days later and the Cardinals eventually removed the addendum from the contract.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video