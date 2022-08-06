Mets pad NL East lead as Francisco Lindor powers win over Braves

Lindor was worried center fielder Michael Harris II might have a shot at grabbing the ball.

Following consecutive walks to Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte , Lindor hit a drive against Tyler Matzek that bounced off the orange home run line and back into play just in front of Citi Field’s home-run apple. Umpires originally ruled it a double, and that call was confirmed via replay.

Francisco Lindor doubled off the padding atop the outfield wall in center field to drive in two, Edwin Díaz put out a fire for the final two outs, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 8-5, Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader in New York.

“If he goes up, he’s got a really good chance of catching it,” he said. “So I was just hoping that he would pounce anyway. I’m just happy with the results.”

Lindor remained at 19 home runs this season, one shy of his total from all of last season. He had three hits, including an RBI single during a two-run first inning against Jake Odorizzi (4-4). His double stretched New York’s edge to 5-0 and was part of his sixth three-hit game this year.

“I think that was a home run,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Our guy (replay coordinator Harrison Friedland) said it touched the back black wall and then came back.”

Pete Alonso upped his NL-best RBI total to 92 with a single, moving 10 ahead of St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Jeff McNeil, James McCann and Marte contributed RBI singles as the NL East leaders improved to an MLB-best 30-9 following a loss and moved 4 1/2 games ahead of the Braves.

Ronald Acuña Jr and Matt Olson hit RBI singles in the seventh for the Braves, who are 4-6 in the season series.

Friendly confines for Smyly

Drew Smyly tossed shutout ball into the seventh inning for his first win at Wrigley Field for the Cubs, leading Chicago past the Miami Marlins, 4-0.

P.J. Higgins homered and singled, and Nico Hoerner added three hits and an RBI to help the Cubs defeat Miami for a second straight day after losing five straight.

Ian Happ had two hits and scored a run and Willson Contreras had an RBI single. Both All-Stars, Happ and Contreras were the subject of trade rumors before Tuesday’s deadline, but remained with Chicago.

The Marlins have lost six of seven and were shut out for the 12th time this season.

Smyly (4-6) finally prevailed at home in his sixth start this season at Wrigley after signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March that includes incentive pay and an option for 2023. The 33-year-old righty allowed five hits, struck out four and walked none before being replaced with Mark Leiter Jr. with two outs in the seventh. Leiter retired the next seven Miami hitters.

Smyly was 11-4 last season for World Series champion Atlanta, but missed six weeks this year with an oblique strain. He returned on July 10 but had struggled since, with a 6.06 ERA in his previous four starts.

Reyes, Simmons get boot

Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Guardians, was designated for assignment. The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the week after batting .213 with nine home runs and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats. Reyes belted 37 homers in 2019 — splitting the season between Cleveland and San Diego — and had 30 homers and a career-high 85 RBIs in 2021. He is earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract and was arbitration eligible . . . The Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment. Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role. But the 32-year-old appeared in just 34 games, hitting .173 with seven RBIs, because of two right shoulder injuries.