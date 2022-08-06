Revolution beat Orlando City despite patchwork lineup, break six-game winless streak

The Revolution (7-7-9, 30 points), defeating Orlando on the road for the first time in a regular-season game, used four defensive midfielders — Lucas Maciel, Tommy McNamara, Kaptoum, and Polster — and all contributed to the team’s best offensive performance since May 21.

But the Revolution went with an jerry-rigged lineup, and left the scoring to holding midfielders Matt Polster and Wilfrid Kaptoum, plus defender Henry Kessler, in snapping a six-game winless streak.

The situation did not appear promising before the Revolution’s 3-0 win over Orlando City SC Saturday night. Two key players departed in the last week, the team’s two main attacking threats were injured, and reinforcements had yet to arrive.

Polster opened the scoring in the 20th minute, snapping a 229-minute scoreless streak. The Revolution, who host D.C. United next Saturday, concentrated on preserving the lead, and ended up extending their shutout streak to 281 consecutive minutes over a four-game span.

Polster converted a low shot to Pedro Gallese’s right, his second goal of the season. The sequence started as Henry Kessler picked off a long clearance, then Carles Gil held possession and found McNamara, back to goal coming out of the penalty area. With Justin Rennicks drawing the defense, Polster slipped into the left side of the penalty area, took a touch to go in alone, then finished. The Revolution had other chances in the opening half. DeJuan Jones earned a free kick near the penalty arc (23rd). Then Rennicks outmaneuvered Robin Jansson in the penalty area, Gil attempting to follow but going down after contact from behind from Cesar Araujo and failing to get off a shot (41st). Gil claimed a penalty but referee Ramy Touchan allowed play to continue as Araujo berated Gil.

Djordje Petrovic preserved the advantage with a save on Alexandre Pato (33rd), then knocked away the resulting corner kick. Orlando City (8-10-6, 30 points) attempted to increase the tempo in the second half, but the Revolution maintained their composure, and the tactic failed to pay off, the best threat a Facundo Torres shot off the right post (60th).

Kaptoum extended the lead by one-timing a McNamara cross in the 51st minute, his second goal since joining the Revolution last season. Gil started the sequence, finding McNamara, who touched on to Brandon Bye for a cross. Antonio Carlos beat Rennicks to the cross, clearing directly to McNamara, who quickly found Kaptoum just inside the penalty area.

Kessler headed in a Gil corner, set up by an Arnor Traustason cross, for a three-goal lead in the 75th minute.

The Revolution, missing Jozy Altidore (on loan) and Sebastian Lleget (traded to FC Dallas), plus the injured Dylan Borrero and Gustavo Bou (leg), concluded the game with midfielder Traustason at forward. Newcomer Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is expected to join the club next week.

